Free Fire redeem codes for today (11th August 2020)

Skins, characters, pets, emotes, and character bundles have become an integral part of Free Fire. These items are visually appealing, and most can be purchased directly from the in-game store by spending diamonds. Players desire these items, but have to pay out their pockets to get diamonds.
Buying diamonds for some is not feasible, so they look for other ways to obtain this currency, and redeem codes are of these.
What are redeem codes in Free Fire?
Redeem Codes are 12-character alphanumeric codes that provide players with an opportunity to obtain various in-game items. Usually, these codes have a usage limit.
Latest Free Fire redeem codes
- SPEHGMQATL7V
- SPEHGNJAPW4U
- SPEHG5FTA9TB
- SPEHGYZ7B4RL
- SPEHG6RQYF79
How to use these in Free Fire
Players can follow the steps given below to use these redeem codes in the game.
Step 1: Visit the redemption center on the official Garena Free Fire website. Click this link to visit the same.
Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account.
It is essential to note that players with a guest account will not be able to use these codes. Players are required to bind their accounts with Facebook or VK to use these redeem codes.
Step 3: Paste the redeem code and click confirm.
Step 4: Players can collect the reward via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any currency will directly go to the account.
Errors associated with redeem codes
If players receive an error stating that the code is invalid or has been redeemed, it means that the code has expired, and they have to wait for the next set to arrive.