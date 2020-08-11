Free Fire redeem codes for today (11th August 2020)

Skins, characters, pets, emotes, and character bundles have become an integral part of Free Fire. These items are visually appealing, and most can be purchased directly from the in-game store by spending diamonds. Players desire these items, but have to pay out their pockets to get diamonds.

Also read: Amitbhai's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Buying diamonds for some is not feasible, so they look for other ways to obtain this currency, and redeem codes are of these.

What are redeem codes in Free Fire?

Redeem Codes are 12-character alphanumeric codes that provide players with an opportunity to obtain various in-game items. Usually, these codes have a usage limit.

Latest Free Fire redeem codes

SPEHGYDLYRXG

SPEHGXSWUS49

SPEHG26RYRYP

SPEHGQNRKULN

SPEHG8TPTATK

SPEHGBKXYQE5

SPEHGX4B355M

SPEHG2F9GTR9

SPEHGDL43WR2 — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 11, 2020

SPEHGMQATL7V

SPEHGNJAPW4U

SPEHG5FTA9TB

SPEHGYZ7B4RL

SPEHG6RQYF79

SPEHG244QAGK

SPEHG4VYZ2XC

SPEHG56V5H25

SPEHGU5VJDNP

SPEHGW964HCS

SPEHGGHJUAR6

SPEHGYT6ZXUD

SPEHGZH6ZBFV

SPEHGWB7LE9Y

SPEHGZMA7NA2

SPEHGAVZ87J3

SPEHG34ACXXL

SPEHGMLKC7ET

SPEHGFBFH3MY

SPEHG7ZA6PB2

SPEHGVEZH9ZN

SPEHG4JC7S9W

SPEHGYHPUG7Z

SPEHGXJ99T7G

SPEHGFARXU76

SPEHG3THPU23

SPEHG6ZYDLPA

SPEHG8MTGKQ4

SPEHG5FPR6KM

SPEHGBGG7YWN

SPEHGG69MKSJ

SPEHGX6R73CF

SPEHG8C5W8MP

SPEHGXHQZD7E

SPEHG6JVX27Z

SPEHGQDAY2S2

SPEHG9VAEGYS

SPEHGMGLKXSE

SPEHGLM33WEM

SPEHGWMVAKKP

SPEHGU97R87P

SPEHGYDLYRXG

SPEHGXSWUS49

SPEHG26RYRYP

SPEHGQNRKULN

SPEHG8TPTATK

SPEHGBKXYQE5

SPEHGX4B355M

SPEHG2F9GTR9

SPEHGDL43WR2

Advertisement

SPEHGYGMYRMP

SPEHGGAENK3T

SPEHGM94YHKV

SPEHGMAS5DBJ

SPEHGE3J9MRL

SPEHGQDSJTL4

SPEHG3T5UUB7

SPEHG6UA2D7K

SPEHG373QTVG

SPEHGRVJ8EKF

SPEHG9VPNTU8

SPEHGYHDEMVZ

SPEHGHKSDZ6U

SPEHGDGKS2PY — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 10, 2020

SPEHGW6CHMUS

SPEHGJR7LW5U

SPEHGYSX92HZ

SPEHGM9EHNBZ

SPEHGJCRZ4SP

SPEHGU9WQALC

SPEHGJQ6JGRC

SPEHG3D4NTQW

SPEHGMUEV944

SPEHGV4H9WSB

SPEHGVT9SZ7K

SPEHGS52UP39

SPEHG6DVNCD9

SPEHGN8X9BUK

SPEHG7PXQWLQ

SPEHG5VTZY4K

SPEHG9KJNUN8

SPEHGP2QG5UA

SPEHG5DVHASP

SPEHGZTT9MYM

SPEHGSW6PR35

SPEHGYGMYRMP

SPEHGGAENK3T

SPEHGM94YHKV

SPEHGMAS5DBJ

SPEHGE3J9MRL

SPEHGQDSJTL4

SPEHG3T5UUB7

SPEHG6UA2D7K

SPEHG373QTVG

SPEHGRVJ8EKF

SPEHG9VPNTU8

SPEHGYHDEMVZ

SPEHGHKSDZ6U

SPEHGDGKS2PY

How to use these in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use these redeem codes in the game.

Step 1: Visit the redemption center on the official Garena Free Fire website. Click this link to visit the same.

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account.

It is essential to note that players with a guest account will not be able to use these codes. Players are required to bind their accounts with Facebook or VK to use these redeem codes.

Step 3: Paste the redeem code and click confirm.

Step 4: Players can collect the reward via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any currency will directly go to the account.

Also read: Happymod in Free Fire: Is it legal?

Errors associated with redeem codes

If players receive an error stating that the code is invalid or has been redeemed, it means that the code has expired, and they have to wait for the next set to arrive.