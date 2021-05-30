Free Fire redeem codes for today (May 30th): Free emote, backpack skin, and more

Skins and other cosmetics like bundles are among the most sought-after items in Free Fire. Although they do not affect gameplay, it can be difficult to resist these temptations.

Redeem codes are a more accessible method and can provide a wide assortment of rewards when redeemed successfully.

Here is the working Free Fire redeem codes for May 30th, 2021.

Free Fire redeem code for May 30th

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for different regions/servers:

Indonesia server

Shuffling emote

Redeem code – FF8MBDXPVCB1

Rewards – Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

Middle East server

Reward (Image via Sportskeeda)

Redeem code – HAPPYBDAYMR1

Rewards – Musical Monkey Backpack, Diamond Royale Voucher, and Maro Fragments

Note: Free Fire redeem codes aren’t meant to be used globally but only on a specific server. The code provided above can be claimed in the server mentioned above. Users in any other region trying to use them will face an error, and there is no way to get around it.

How to obtain reward through Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Head to the Fire Fire’s rewards redemption website since the redeem code can only be claimed through it. The link provided below can also be used.

Website: Click here.

Sign in

Step 2: Players need to sign in to their Free Fire IDs through the platform they have linked to it. Once this step is complete, a text field will appear.

Guest users need to bind their accounts to one of the platforms to claim the rewards. The list includes Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Paste the redeem code

Step 3: Paste the code of their specific region in the text field and press the confirm button. A dialog box will appear along with the name of the rewards.

Once the rewards are added to the account, these can be claimed through the mail section.

If an error pops up stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it can be assumed that it has been previously redeemed or invalid.

