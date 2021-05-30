Garena Free Fire OB28 Advance Server APK download link, Activation Code error, close date, and more

On May 27th, the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server began, including several new assets, such as a character called “D-Bee,” a pet named “Dr. Beanie,” and two weapons - Kingfisher and UZI.

Since it is just a test server, there might be several bugs and glitches. Developers of the game have provided players with the opportunity to get free diamonds for reporting such issues.

This article provides the users with several details about the new Free Fire OB28 Advance Server like download, close date, and more.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

APK Download and Close date

Here are the steps that users can follow to download and install the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server using the APK file:

Step 1: Users need to visit the official website of the Advance Server here.

Step 2: Next, players have to log in. Upon doing so, they must tap on the “Download Apk” button.

Players need to tap on the "Download Apk" button

Step 3: Gamers should then locate and install the APK file.

Once the installation ends, users can open the game and click on the “Guest” option.

Press the "Guest" button

A dialog box will appear asking them to enter the Activation Code. After pasting the code, they will be able to play the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server.

Timeline of the OB28 Advance Server

As per the timeline, the Advance Server will be ending on June 3rd, 2021. Therefore, players still have a few more days to test out all the new features and other aspects.

Details of Activation Code

Activation Code is necessary for accessing the Advance Server

It is crucial to note that Activation Codes are unique and can only be used once. Moreover, they are given out to the users by the developers after the registration, and there is no alternative way to obtain them.

If the players haven’t received the code, it is recommended that they do not download the Free Fire Advance Server as they will not be able to access it.

Here’s one of the answers to the FAQs on the Advance Server website about the Activation Code:

"Because Advance Server can only hold a certain number of users, if you did not receive the activation code, please wait for our response."

