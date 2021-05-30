TSG Legend's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Bhavesh Lakhwani, aka TSG Legend, is a popular Free Fire content creator from India. He is also a member of the renowned “TSG ARMY” guild.

His YouTube channel currently has 1.15 million subscribers and 77.64 million views combined.

This article takes a look at TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Legend’s Free Fire ID is 212425313.

Lifetime stats

TSG Legend’s lifetime stats

TSG Legend has played 11897 squad games and has won on 1864 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 15.66%. He has 34522 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1611 duo matches and has secured 215 victories, translating to a win rate of 13.34%. With 3745 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.68 in this mode.

TSG Legend has also played 1723 solo games and has 124 Booyahs, making his win rate 7.19%. He has 3472 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend’s ranked stats

TSG Legend has played 192 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 40 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.83%. He racked up 835 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.49 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 15 ranked duo matches and has a single win to his name, maintaining a win rate of 6.66%. He has 41 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.93.

TSG Legend is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

TSG Legend’s YouTube channel

TSG Legend has been making videos on his YouTube channel for a year and a half, with his first video posted in November 2019. He currently has 201 videos on the channel.

As mentioned earlier, TSG Legend has 1.15 million subscribers and 77.64 million views on his YouTube channel. Readers can click here to check it out.

TSG Legend’s social media handles

To visit TSG Legend’s Instagram account, click here.

