Free Fire has officially announced a global collaboration with popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The game had previously collaborated with renowned celebrities like Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and American record producer DJ KSHMR.

Free Fire has now released a trailer for Operation Chrono featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. As part of the collaboration, a new character based on the Juventus talisman will make its way into the game.

Earlier this month, there were leaks about a potential collaboration between Free Fire and Cristiano Ronaldo. These rumours have now turned out to be true, to the delight of fans of both the game and the football star.

Free Fire releases Operation Chrono trailer featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

The trailer featuring Cristiano Ronaldo has been released on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Free Fire India. Players can watch it below:

Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the collaboration in a recent press release and said:

“The Garena team has worked into the game tons of new features and elements for Operation Chrono. I hope Free Fire players all over the world are just as excited as I am!”

Here is the in-game image of the collaboration:

In-game image

As shown in the picture above, it is likely that the character based on Cristiano Ronaldo will arrive in the game on 19th December with the arrival of Operation Chrono.

A press release recently described Operation Chrono as follows:

“Operation Chrono will take place in a futuristic slum universe, a dystopian world featuring the most advanced technology there is. Amidst the chaos, there is room for a hero to emerge and be a source of inspiration for everyone.”

Fans are understandably delighted with the news of Free Fire's latest collaboration. This collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo would undoubtedly help increase the reach of Free Fire worldwide.

