Free Fire: Republic Day Event is live now in Free Fire; get Diamond Royale Voucher for free

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News

26 Jan 2020, 23:20 IST SHARE

Republic Day Event

Celebrating India's Republic Day, Garena has introduced a new event in the Free Fire titled 'Republic Day Event.' The event went live on the official servers on the 26th of January and will be ending on 27th of January 2020. In this particular event, developers are offering permanent rewards like outfits, weapon skins, and more absolutely for free.

Also Read: Free Fire upcoming OB20 update leaks; new map, golden car skin and more

To make progress in the Republic Day Event, players are required to collect balloons to redeem the vouchers. A list of tasks or challenges will be displayed in the second tab of the event, which needs to be accomplished before the event end. After completing each task, balloons will be credited to the user's account. Moreover, players will also be rewarded with some balloons when they login to the game during the event period.

Event Rewards

Republic Day event is currently offering some exclusive rewards, which include Green Scar 10x Crates, 1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, 6x Gold Royale Voucher and a bunch of other items. Besides this, the players can also trade the balloons with their Free Fire friends.

As mentioned earlier, players are required to earn balloons to get these rewards. The balloons can be redeemed by navigating to the third tab of the event where players can see the whole list of prizes corresponding to the number of ballons required to redeem.

Stay in touch with Sportskeeda for latest Free Fire and other Video Games news