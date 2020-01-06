Free Fire: Reviewing the game's latest map, Kalahari

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Kalahari is now live

The latest Free Fire map Kalahari is now available on the live servers. The map was released on January 1st, along with all the new updates regarding the new year celebration event. Even though the map has been revealed, it’s it only live for a limited period. A desert-themed map, Kalahari definitely adds a different flavour to the game. It is unique, which gives players a different experience when compared to the previous two maps in the game.

Kalahari is a very short map, which means the gameplay is faster. Instead of the traditional 50, only 20 people dive from a plane in the unknown land of Kalahari. Stone Ridge, Santa Catarina, Command Post, and The Sub are the major loot spots, and they make up most of the map.

Apart from the hot spots, there are houses and compounds scattered throughout the map, giving players plenty of loot options. Since there are only a few major looting spots on the map expect the gameplay to be very chaotic from the start. Most players will land in the same spot which results in a free-for-all and a lot of kills.

Only a portion of Kalahari is playable right now

Although Kalahari is small in size, it never fails to surprise players. It has a lot of terrains and structures that make the map very unpredictable. Players usually take an aggressive approach in Kalahari, and the gameplay is chaotic. The average game time is very short, and it is perfect for players who are looking for quick games.

There have been reports suggesting that Kalahari will get a bigger version in the future. The map has potential to be really goof for sniping since it has variety in terrain. However, it’s too small which makes it unsuitable for sniping. A bigger map will not only make it more viable but also a third option in competitive play. There has been no official confirmation from Garena yet, but expect it come pretty soon.