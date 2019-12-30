Free Fire: Release date for Kalahari map announced

Kalahari is coming to Free Fire

Free Fire’s developer Garena will roll out an update on 1 January 2020 that will upgrade the game to the newest version. Besides some minor gameplay improvements, the update will also bring the new Elite pass, a new set of tasks, and the latest map Kalahari to the game.

An official teaser has been released for the new map, which gives a few glimpses of the desert location. There were speculations earlier regarding the size of the map, but now it has been confirmed that Kalahari will be smaller compared to the previous two maps.

It’s been more than a year since Garena released a new map, with the last being Purgatory back in 2018.

Kalahari is a nice addition to Free Fire’s existing roster of maps, and will bring a different flavor to the game. Since Kalahari is the smallest among the three maps, it could be a great battleground for players with an aggressive playing style.

Apart from the new map, Garena will also release the new Elite Pass with the patch update. It is a samurai-themed Elite pass, and Garena is giving out 20 Fatal badges (Elite pass token) as a part of the new year celebration. The badges can be used for unlocking exclusive rewards, including a new “Fatal Blade” game mode.

