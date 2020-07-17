Free Fire scripts: All you need to know

Free Fire is a very popular game across the world and has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. The popularity curve of the game, developed by 111Dot Studio and published by Garena, has been rising ever since its release.

Like every other battle royale game on the mobile platform, it has various exclusive skins, costume bundles and characters that players can buy using diamonds. The game is very competitive, but because players lok to reach tiers higher than their peers quickly, they sometimes use illegal methods. One such issue is the use of scripts.

What are scripts in Free Fire?

Scripts are programs or a series of codes that are executed when the game is running. Usually, this is done by using third-party applications. It is alleged that these scripts provide players with free diamonds and also other illegitimate hacks like aimbot and so forth.

Are these scripts legal in Free Fire?

Use of third-party application will be considered as cheating

These are illegal and the players must never use such scripts and mods. It is quite evident in the FAQ section of Garena Free Fire that they have a zero tolerance policy against cheating.

Use of any third-party applications that are not developed by Garena to perform functions which are non-existent will be considered as cheating, and will be punished appropriately.

Advertisement

A snip from the FAQ section on the official website

Hence, use of any mod or script will be considered as cheating, and players will receive a permanent ban if found guilty. It is also mentioned in the FAQ that Garena will ban the device that is used for cheating.

Definition of third party application as per Garena Free Fire

Moreover, in the previous month, Garena banned 89,600 accounts for using prohibited scripts and mods. So, it is better not to use these and play the game fair and square.

Conclusion

Use of any script in the game is not allowed. It is illicit and punishable in the form of permanent suspension.

Click here to read the anti-hack FAQ on the official website.