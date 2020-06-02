Free Fire Hacks: Free Fire bans 89.6K accounts permanently 

Free Fire banned accounts for hacking

The developers of Garena Free Fire are constantly improving their anti-cheat hacking systems to prevent hacking and making the game fair for the players. The hackers use modified APKs, scripts etc to cheat in the game which gives them an unfair advantage over the enemies.

Free Fire Accounts banned for Hacking

Free Fire Hack

The developers have recently banned a total of 89,600 accounts of Free Fire permanently and encouraged the players to keep reporting more cheating activities to make the environment better. Here is the official announcement made by Free Fire regarding this:

Dear Survivors: Last week, the Anti-Hack Operations Team permanently banned 89,600 accounts caught using prohibited scripts/ modified programs. We strive to maintain a fair gaming environment and secure stable gaming experience for all players.

Cheaters caught using prohibited scripts/ modified programs are handed permanent bans. We also hope to remind all Survivors not to log in to Free Fire using unlicensed apps. Please keep reporting cheaters through the in-game reporting function. Let us build a better Free Fire together.

The developers also shared a part of the list of banned accounts. You can read the complete list shared by them here:

Free Fire accounts banned for hacking

Free Fire New Anti-Hack System

Along with this, the developers are also enhancing the in-game anti-hack system in Free Fire OB22 Update after a rapid increase in the number of hackers in the game. They have given it the name Operation Cutcord and have banned more than 3.8 million accounts in the operation. Here's what they said:

Operation Cutcord phase 1 may have been concluded successfully, but this is only a beginning. In the near future, we will keep seeking out signs of new hacks, enhancing our anti-hack system, and adapt to new hacks more timely.

Free Fire OB22 Update will be released on 3rd June 2020 and will bring new character Wolfrahh, pet Falco, a brand new training ground, the M82B gun, and much more.

Free Fire Esports Players Banned

Free Fire has also recently banned the players of Entity Gaming and TSG Army for hacking the Free Fire Scrim Wars 2020 tournament.

