Free Fire Season 16's rank mode has finally come to an end, and players are already gearing up for Season 17. With the end of the current season, the ranks will be reset, which means that the players will have to play ranked matches again to push up the tiers.

Free Fire Season 17 ranks release date

Season 17 of Free Fire has begun

Season 17 of the ranked mode kicked off around 3 PM IST today, i.e., 21st August, and players will have to grind their way back to the pinnacle. Like always, the ranked season will last for 56 days, and will come to an end on 16th October 2020. So, gamers have enough time to push their ranks up and claim all the 'rank-up rewards'.

Players can collect the season-end rewards via the mail section, which is present on the top of the main menu.

Rank reset

Here are all the rank resets that have taken place upon the conclusion of Season 16:

Players in Heroic tier will drop down to Gold II tier

Players in Diamond tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Gold I tier.

Players in Platinum tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Silver II tier.

Players in Gold tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Silver I tier.

Players in Silver tiers (I to III) will drop down to the Bronze II tier.

Players in Bronze tiers (I to III) will drop down to Bronze I

Rewards

Players will be able to get two cosmetics (jackets) in the rank up rewards in Free Fire: the Season 17 Gold jacket upon reaching the Gold I tier and the Season 17 Heroic jacket on reaching the Heroic tier.

Along with these items, users will also be able to obtain several other rewards like the new banners for each of the ranks and more.