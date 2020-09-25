Free Fire has grown tremendously since its release over three years ago. This game sees 50 players parachute down to fight out against each other until there is a lone survivor.

And recently, players have started facing issues with the game’s servers and aren’t able to play the Free Fire. While in a match, many users are reporting the following error: ‘game server timeout mm_7.’

In this article, we discuss this server issue in this title.

Free Fire servers down: What is the ‘game server timeout mm_7 error’

This issue has been reported and is being faced by thousands of players over the past few hours, and is likely caused due to some problem in the servers of Garena Free Fire. It is expected to get resolved over the next few hours.

The developers haven’t released any official announcement regarding this, and all that the players can do is wait. It is important to note that as of now, there is no way nor fixes for this error.

Also, several YouTubers have claimed that this has been caused due to the Booyah Day patch, which hit the game servers around two days ago. But that isn’t the case, and the player base can only stay tuned to the developers’ social media accounts and wait for an announcement regarding this issue.

Free Fire’s social media accounts are: Facebook, Instagram

Free Fire OB24 update

This is the latest update that has arrived in the game, and has brought in several features like:

New Weapon – PARAFAL

New Weapon - The Flamethrower

New Grenade Mechanism

New Spawn Island

New Armory Menu

