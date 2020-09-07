Free Fire: SK Sabir Gaming's controls setup, sensitivity settings, and more

Garena Free Fire has gained tremendous success and popularity since its launch, and is a treat for players with low-end devices. The game does not require an extra amount of RAM, or high-end processors, to work smoothly, and provides a seamless battle royale experience to players.

SK Sabir Gaming is one of the prominent content creators in Free Fire. His real name is Sheikh Sabir, and his age is 26. He hails from Kolkata, West Bengal, and has been active on YouTube since April 2017.

In this article, we cover his in-game components.

SK Sabir Gaming's controls setup and sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Here is SK Sabir Gaming's controls setup in the game:

His other in-game controls settings are as follows:

Basic

#1 Graphics: Standard

Brightness: Classic

FPS: Normal

#2 Minimap: Rotating

Controls

Aim Precision: Default

Left Fire Button: Always

Quick Weapon Switch: Off

Quick Reload: Off

AWM Sniping: Hold fire to scope

Vehicle Controls: Two-handed

Auto Parachute: On

In-Game Tips: Default

Damage Indicator: Classic

Auto-Switch Gun: Off

Visual Effects: Dark

Auto Pickup

Weapons: Off

Armors And Backpacks: Off

Medkits: Off

Ammo: Off

Attachments: Off

Grenades: Off

Camouflage: Off

Event Items: Off

Sabir's Free fire ID is 55479535, and here are his sensitivity settings, which are for different scopes and weapons available in-game:

General: 71%

Red Dot: 70%

2x Scope: 70%

4x Scope: 71%

AWM Scope: 50%

SK Sabir Gaming has almost than 2.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He uploads daily videos related to his high-kills gameplay, but doesn't live stream Free Fire on the channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He is also active on Instagram and has over 279k followers. The streamer also has a Facebook page, where he shares many short clips and news related to his life.

Click here to visit his Instagram profile.

