Free Fire: System requirements for PC

Players need to take the help of various emulators to play games like Free Fire on their PCs.

If you want to play Free Fire on your PC, here are the system requirements for the same.

Image Credit: Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play survival-based battle royale game that is available on Android and iOS smartphones. However, if you fall under the category of players who like to play such games on the PC, then BlueStacks emulator is the best for you.

There are a lot of advantages to playing Free Fire on a PC. You will have a bigger screen to work with, which means you will see enemies more clearly. You can also customise your controls, which always comes in handy.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the system requirements to put Free Fire in your PC.

Also read: How to download Free Fire on a laptop in 2020 - Step by step guide

Free Fire on Bluestacks 4 system requirments

If you can meet these requirements, then your PC should run BlueStacks 4 easily. After installing this emulator, you need to search for Free Fire and can then play it with ease.

BlueStacks 4 Website

Minimum system requirements

Advertisement

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM.

(Note that having 2GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.

You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

However, these requirements are the minimum. If you wish to have a great experience while playing, we suggest that you check the recommended system requirements below.

Recommended system requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 10

Processor: Intel or AMD Multi-Core Processor with Single Thread PassMark score > 1000 and virtualization extensions enabled in the BIOS.

Graphics: Intel/Nvidia/ATI, Onboard or Discrete controller with PassMark score >= 750.

RAM: 8GB or higher

HDD: SSD (or Fusion/Hybrid Drives)

Internet: Broadband connection to access games, accounts and related content.

Up-to-date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

(Specifications Credit: Bluestacks)

These are the specifications listed out by BlueStacks 4, and you can click on the link given to download the emulator and play Free Fire without any problem.

However, if you find any problem with this particular emulator, do not worry. There are a ton of other emulators in the market that you can choose to play Free Fire on.

Also read: Free Fire: Best guns for long-range combat