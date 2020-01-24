Free Fire News: Team Liquid announces its Free Fire line-up

24 Jan 2020, 15:57 IST

Team Liquid Free Fire Roster

Global Mobile Esports scene is on fire, and many professional organizations are extending their reach across multiple regions. Team Liquid, a leading multi-regional professional esports organization, has announced its first Free Fire lineup. The following announcement was made on their official social media handle:

Matheus Souto and Bruno "MRT" Santos were announced as the coach and team manager of Team Liquid's Free Fire Squad, respectively. Here is the complete line-up of Team Liquid's Free Fire squad:

LukasTD

LUUUKING

RAPOSO

Jonatha Pereira

PEU

Team Liquid's manager, Bruno "MRT" Santo scommented:

Free Fire is one of the fastest rising games in Brazil, and seeing Team Liquid enter the scene with a team like the ex-B8 squad only shows how ambitious and attentive the organization is. This signing will also help in consolidating the competitive environment of the game, which also brings a spotlight to this new scene. Working with one of the most successful banners in the world of esports is gratifying, and now, with all the structure and support Team Liquid is providing us, we have everything we need to win the national championships and then aim for the world championship title."

Team Liquid has been very successful in winning titles across the esports world. Their Clash Royale team recently won the World Championship, and now they're looking in expand themselves into Free Fire.