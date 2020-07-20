Free Fire: Top 3 emulators to play the game on PC

As the popularity of Free Fire continues to grow by the day, many fans have begun playing the game on different devices, including laptops and PCs. However, there are several factors to consider before you play a mobile game on a PC; one of which is finding the right emulator.

In this article, we will discuss some of the best emulators that players can use to play Free Fire on their PC.

Top 3 Emulators to play Free Fire

#1 BlueStacks

Bluestacks

BlueStacks is one of the older emulators in the gaming industry. It offers players various features that enable them to enjoy several popular games on their PC. Here are some of the key features of BlueStacks:

The players can automate repetitive in-game tasks using scripts.

Real-time Translation.

Record and replay actions with a single keypress.

Play multiple games simultaneously using Multi-Instance.

Smart Controls.

Click here to visit the website.

#2 MEmu Play

MEmu Play

MEmu is another emulator that can be used to play Free Fire on PC. This feature-rich emulator is used and preferred by many players for the following features:

Exquisite preset keymapping system.

Multi-instance manager enables players to play on two or more accounts on the same device.

Exclusive emulation engine to release the full potential of your PC, ensuring smooth gameplay.

Stunning graphics with enhanced OpenGL and DirectX 3D rendering effects.

Great performance and higher FPS.

Click here to visit their official website.

#3 Gameloop

Gameloop

Gameloop, formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, is considered the best emulator to run various games on a PC. It provides players with immersive and engaging gaming experiences, primarily due to the following features:

It has Lower Equipment Requirements. The minimum requirement is only 2 GB.

It supports 2K resolution.

Rapid and Accurate Controller Support.

Easy-to-customise keymap.

AOW engine which ensures smooth gameplay.

Players can download the emulator from the official Gameloop website.

