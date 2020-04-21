Free Fire Tricks: How to get permanent Free Fire gun skins?

Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games, and like all battle royale games, guns are essential in deciding the winner of the match.

The game offers a variety of weapons, along with gun skins. The exciting part about the gun skins is that unlike PUBG Mobile, the gun skins in Free Fire not only add visual value, but also add some extra power to the weapons.

This ability of the skins makes them even more popular among players. Now, these gun skins can be bought at any time from the shop, but there are some methods by which players can get them for free too. In fact, getting free permanent gun skins in the game is a very easy task, and requires minimal effort.

Here are some of the methods through which players can get free gun skins in Free Fire:

#1 Participate in the Events

In the game, the events are primarily participated in for their rewards and gift items. By completing tasks during the events, players are rewarded various free items like characters, weapon skins, crates, and a lot more.

In addition to this, these events run for several days which gives more time for the participants to complete it. To check the list of events running in the game, navigate to the events section in Free Fire.

#2 Complete the missions of Free Elite Pass

The Elite Pass is another easy way to get free permanent gun skins. Through this method, players can get legendary weapon skins by completing missions while playing the game.

Whenever a new season arrives in the game, Garena introduces two versions of the Elite Pass. In the free version, players can get rewards without spending a single penny in the game.

#3 Redeem unique codes at the Redemption Center

A Redeem Code is a unique combination of 12 numbers through which players can claim free rewards in the game. Garena shares these exclusive codes on their various social media handles like Facebook and Twitter, and the players are advised to keep an eye on these posts.

Moreover, Sportskeeda has already listed a bunch of working Redeem Codes through which players can collect gun skins. Refer to this article, which lists the steps involved in using Redeem Codes.

Players can also obtain free gun skins through a few other methods, but they require more effort, and sometimes, players face bans on their accounts for using third party websites.

So, it would serve you well to use the ways mentioned above to get free permanent weapon skins in the game, and brag about them to your friends!