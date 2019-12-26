Free Fire: Try the best gun skins in Free Fire for free

Kuldeep News Dec 26, 2019

The event is exclusive to Indonesian server

Garena Free Fire is offering every player on Indonesian servers rarest gun skins on a trial period. Apart from playing the latest Winterland event, players can get an idea about the best gun skins in Free Fire and how much they affect the overall gameplay. The event is exclusive to the Indonesian server and will last until January 5.

Unlike most games where skins just add visual value, the skins in Free Fire contribute towards the gameplay. Every skin has a unique identity, and depending on the situation, they increase or reduce certain stats. All the gun skins available in the event are top tier and are very hard to obtain from normal loot boxes.

The gun skins available in the event are-

Cupid Scar

Dragon AK

New year MP40

Underground howl M1014

Scorching Sand M4A1

These skins are available for 15 days starting from December 22. They will expire after January 5, and players will need to purchase the skins after that. However, the free skins are exclusive to the Indonesian server, and people out of Indonesia need to use a VPN to access the event. Apart from the free skins, the Winterlands event is live globally. Winterlands event includes special game mode, the release of limited-time skins, and exclusive rewards.