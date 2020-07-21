Free Fire unlimited coins and diamonds mod APK download: All you need to know

Free Fire, like every other battle royale game, offers players various eye-catching skins, costumes and characters. Users mostly spend diamonds to procure them, but can also use coins. These items do not enhance gameplay in any manner, but are visually captivating.

Players have to spend actual money to purchase diamonds in Free Fire, which is not feasible for everyone, as they cannot afford to pay out of their pockets. This leads them to look for other means to get in-game items for free, which sometimes sees them stumble upon the unlimited coins and diamonds mod APK.

In this article, we talk about the repercussions of using such mods in Free Fire.

What is unlimited coins and diamonds mod APK in Free Fire?

Unlimited coins and diamonds mod APK is the modified version of the game client which claims to provide countless diamonds and coins in Free Fire.

However, this is not true, since Free Fire is an online server-based game, and the values of currencies are stored on servers. Hence, these types of mods are usually visual, i.e. these diamonds will be visible but cannot be used to make in-game purchases.

Several videos also claim to provide download links for this mod APK. However, players, under any circumstances, must not download and use it since it has severe ramifications. Also, some files might be malicious and might be harmful to the phone.

Is the mod legal?

A snip from the FAQ section

Garena, the publisher of the game, has made it very clear that the use of any modified version of the game client is prohibited. According to the FAQ present on the official Garena Free Fire website, modifying the game client or using the modified version of the game client will be considered as cheating.

Advertisement

Hence, the use of unlimited coins and diamonds mod APK is illegal.

Free Fire has zero-tolerance against cheating, and players that are found guilty will be banned permanently from the game.

Conclusion

It is not allowed and never recommended to use unlimited coins and diamonds mod APK in Free Fire. Players should also stay away from the so-called diamond generator, since that is also illegal.

Click here to know about the legit and legal way to get diamonds for free in Free Fire.