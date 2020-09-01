Free Fire unlimited diamond generator: Beware of illegal files circulating on the internet

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire, used to avail several in-game items like characters, pets, costume bundles, guns skins and more. The players even need diamonds to change their IGNs and clan names. They are required to spend out of their pockets to get this in-game currency, however, which isn't a feasible option for everyone.

The temptations of these in-game items are quite difficult to resist, though. Most users wish to get them, and hence, look for alternates. These unsuspecting users usually fall prey to the trap of the unlimited diamond generator. In this article, we will discuss the legality and legitimacy of such tools.

Also read: 30 stylish names for Free Fire

Free Fire unlimited diamond generator: Is it legal?

One such online tool

Several websites supposedly claim to provide the players with the diamond generator, which provides them with an indefinite amount of diamonds. However, all such tools are fake and illegal.

Since Free Fire is a server-based game, all the data relating to the currencies are stored on the game's server rather the client. The only legit way to get the diamonds in Garena Free Fire would be to purchase them.

So, the question of any third-party tool providing the users with diamonds is ruled out. Most of these generators require a bogus and faux human verification, which is impossible to pass.

Many of these generators require the users to provide sensitive login information, which could lead to the loss of the account. Some of them also need the players to download other applications, which might be malicious and harm the security of the device.

Advertisement

A snippet from the official anti-hack FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Also, the developers prohibit the usage of third-party software, and use of such tools is considered cheating, and could lead to suspension of the account.

Conclusion

The players should stay away from all such diamond generator tools since they are 100% fake and illegal.