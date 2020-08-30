30 stylish names for Free Fire

Free Fire requires its players to set their in-game names or IGNs before they begin playing a match for the first time. The developers, Garena, also allow their players to change their in-game names later but there's a catch: they would have to use diamonds to do so.

In this article, we have listed 30 of the best names that you can use as your IGN in Free Fire. We have also added a step-by-step guide on how to change your name in the famous battle royale game.

30 cool and stylish Free Fire names

#1 ɓℓเƭƶ

#2 𝕸𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝕸𝖎𝖓𝖉

#3 𝕲𝖑𝖔𝖇𝖆𝖑

#4 ɢʀᴀɴᴅᴍᴀsᴛᴇʀ

#5 ᏢhᎬᏁᎾm

#6 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭

#7 ŦØЖƗĆ

#8 𝔻𝔼𝔸𝔻 𝕊𝔼𝕋

#9 ₥Ɏ₴₮ł₵

#10 Ωɱҽɠα

#11 𝒜𝒞1𝒟

#12 𝐏𝐑𝟏𝐌𝐄

#13 山丨ㄥᗪ

#14 爪尺 卄卂匚Ҝ乇尺

#15 ᗷᒪᗝᗝᗪᗷᗩ丅ᕼ

#16 Ş¥Ň€ŘǤ¥

#17 Hψper

#18 乙ᗴᖇᗝ

#19 SᑕᖇᎥᑭ丅

#20 🅣🅝🅣

#21 ŁΔŞŦ

#22 𝓜𝓮𝓻𝓬𝔂

#23 INS☋☈G€N☾€

#24 卂几ㄖ几ㄚ爪ㄖㄩ丂

#25 Juggernaut

#26 ŦŐŔČĔ

#27 fἶპῆძ

#28 🅷🅾🆄🅽🅳

#29 Glaze

#30 𝓚9

Regular smartphone keyboards do not have fancy text and symbols. So, players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to incorporate such symbols in their names.

How to change your name in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their name in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the profile icon present on the top-left corner.

Step 2: The profile will open up. Click on the yellow name change icon, as shown in the picture below.

Press on the yellow name change button

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to change your nickname.

Step 4: Paste the name in the text field and click on the button below it.

Players must note that they will have to use 390 diamonds to change their name in Free Fire.

