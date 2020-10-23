The truth behind Free Fire's supposed unlimited redeem codes

Free Fire is one of the leading names in the battle royale category on both iOS and Android platforms. The game's ability to run smoothly even on low-end devices, has made it very popular among a vast audience. Players have the option to acquire a variety of outfits, weapons skins, pets, and other bundles, in the shop section of the game. To get better outfits and weapon skins, players can also buy diamonds and purchase them in Free Fire.

Another way by which players can get their hands on exclusive outfits and weapons skins for free, is by using redeem codes. In this article, we have discussed the authenticity of Free Fire's Unlimited Redeem Codes in 2020.

Are Free Fire unlimited redeem codes fa

Real Or Fake?

Are Free Fire unlimited redeem codes valid? (Image credits: Gurugamer.com)

Free Fire is a client-server based game, and stores all its data online. The game also accepts many kinds of official redeem codes that offer players colorful outfits and other in-game items. Nowadays, many fake websites are stating that they offer Free Fire Unlimited Redeem Codes to users.

But any type of redeem codes which supposedly offer unlimited diamonds or rare outfits in the game are mostly fake. Players often get fooled by websites who claim to possess these unlimited Redeem Codes. All these websites and redeem codes are fake, and do very little more that waste the users' time.

The Consequences?

Free Fire account suspension(Image credits: Gurugamer.com)

There is a very high chance that players will end up losing their account upon making use of these websites. Players often visit these fraudulent websites in an attempt to get unlimited diamonds or permanent outfits. Some of these Free Fire redeem code websites claim that after entering your details, you will unlock the Unlimited Redeem Code.

Free Fire has very strict policies against any type of violators, and all these websites are nothing more than complete scams, which will lead to players eventually losing ownership of their own account.

To this effect, always ignore visiting these fraudulent websites, and only use authentic sources to get redeem codes for Free Fire.

