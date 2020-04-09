Free Fire Unlock Game: How to unlock your favorite weapon skins & characters in Free Fire

Weapon Skins and Characters can be unlocked in the Store.

All Characters and Weapon Skins have some special abilities.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular mobile games out there, offers a lot of characters, weapon skins, pets, emotes and other novelty items. All these can be unlocked by spending Diamonds in the store and sometimes Free Fire offers them for free.

All the characters have some unique abilities, and each weapon skin adds some extra power to the weapon, along with special animations. Along with this, it will make you look cool and deadly during play, so here are the steps to unlock in-game characters and weapon skins.

How to Unlock Characters and Weapon Skins in Free Fire

All character and weapon skins are available to buy for a specific number of diamonds.

Store in Free Fire

Open the Free Fire application on your device.

application on your device. Log in with your Facebook or Gmail account.

Go to the Store present on the left side of the screen and a list of things will appear in front of you.

Go to the Character section and select the character that you like.

Character in Free Fire

Click on the Diamonds given below and a pop-up will appear for the confirmation. Confirm your purchase and the character will be yours.

To buy the weapon skins, go the Armory section and select the weapon skin that you like and buy it. You will get the weapon skin randomly from the listed skins.

Weapon Skins

Along with this, different events are also organised from time to time in the game that offer exclusive gun skins for free on completing missions.

Advertisement

Also Read: Free Fire Wonderland APK Download; Get free costume, headset, permanent skin and more