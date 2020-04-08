Free Fire Wonderland APK Download: Get free costume, headset, permanent skin and more

The game has also been renamed as 'Garena Free Fire: Wonderland' in the Google Playstore and iOS App Store.

The players will have to complete the missions during the Wonderland Event to get free exclusive rewards.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Free Fire Wonderland

Free Fire OB21 has been rolled out officially on the global servers and has introduced the new character Kapella, a new pet Ottero, the Thompson gun, and much more. Along with this, a brand-new event has been introduced in the game called Free Fire Wonderland event.

The game has also been renamed as 'Garena Free Fire: Wonderland' in the Google Playstore and iOS App Store. The players can update Free Fire to Free Fire Wonderland from 8th April 2020, and the update size is around 300MB.

The players will have to complete missions during the Wonderland Event to get a free Audiophile Bunny Headset, a permanent gun skin, exclusive costumes and other exclusive rewards for free. Here are the complete details of the Free Fire Wonderland event to get all the listed rewards for free.

Free Fire Wonderland Event

(Event Period: 8th April to 20th April)

The event is divided into three parts in which the players will have to complete different sets of missions to get exclusive rewards for free. Here is the list of the missions in the Free Fire Wonderland event:

Free Fire Wonderland Event

8th April - 12th April

The players will have to play matches with friends to redeem the rewards:

Play one match with friends to get six Gold Royale Vouchers

Play three matches with friends to get two Diamond Royale Vouchers

Play six matches with friends to get one Audiophile Bunny Headset

Play With Friends Event

Advertisement

9th April - 15th April

The players need to call back their friends to get a SPAS12 permanent gun skin and a Weapon Royale Voucher. The complete missions have not been listed yet by Free Fire.

12th April - 20th April

During the event, the players will have to collect Mysterious Eggs that will be available in both Classic and Ranked Mode to get an exclusive bundle, including a costume, skateboard, and a headset.

Along with this, a new Airship feature has also been added during the Wonderland event, where an airship will be flying in both classic and ranked mode, which will drop a box containing rare weapons, etc.