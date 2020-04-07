Free Fire New Update: Get a list of all the latest Free Fire OB21 update

The latest update of Garena Free Fire is the OB21 update, which will introduce a new character among many other features

Free Fire OB21 update will be released on 8th April and players will be able to play it after the maintenance break.

Free Fire latest update

Garena Free Fire players are eagerly waiting for the next big update to hit the global servers. The upcoming Free Fire OB21 update called the Kapella Patch will be released in the second week of April. The new feature will be released for both Android and iOS devices on their respective app stores and the expected size of the update is 600MB. Here are the complete details of the latest OB21 update that have officially been announced by Garena.

Latest Free Fire Update: OB21 Version

Release Date: 8th April 2020

Features: Character Kapella, Pet Ottero, Clash Squad Rank Mode, Thompson gun etc.

A lot of new features are introduced in the OB21 update along with a number of improvements. The new update will bring about the following:

New haracter Kapella whose ability is to increase healing effects on you and your teammates and to decrease the rate of bleeding out when one of your teammates is knocked down.

A cute pet Ottero who can also recover the EP along with HP while using Medkit or Treatment Gun.

Clash Squad Rank Mode in which the players will rank with stars and which has a different ranking mechanism from the Battle Royale Mode.

An SMG Thompson with a magazine of 40 Ammo.

Smoke Grenade, Camouflage Camo Box and an Airship.

Camo Box and an Airship. Improvements have been made to guns, missions have been added in Elite Pass along with a new two-seater bike.

How to update Free Fire to the latest OB21 version?

Here are the complete steps to download the Free Fire new update:

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Search "Garena Free Fire" or just "Free Fire" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update, and it may take a longer time, depending on the internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take about 2-3 mins to install the update on your phone.

