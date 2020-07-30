Free Fire v 1.47.6 update for Android: APK download link

Garena Free Fire has just released their v1.47.6 update, and it is now live on Google Play Store. Players can expect great new content from this update such as a new character called Laqueta, a new pet named Mr Waggor and a new weapon in the form of the AUG.

The size of the v1.47.6 update in Free Fire is around 47 MB for all Android devices. The OBB file is around 512 MB which shows the update is 387 MB in size. You can simply go to Google Play Store and update your game but if you are unable to do so, we have prepared a detailed guide to help you download the recent APK file for v.1.47.6.

Steps to download and install Free Fire v1.47.6 update APK

Download Link for Garena Free Fire v1.47.6

APK File Download Link:

http://www.mediafire.com/file/o92n7kmedfw08wv/Free_Fire_com.dts.freefireth.apk/file

OBB File Download Link- http://www.mediafire.com/file/9qmbkbsupldyv2q/main.2019112183.com.dts.freefireth.obb/file

First of all, download the APK file from the respective link above. Next, open File Manager on your phone and find the downloaded APK file on your device. Go to Settings->Safety and Privacy-> Allow Installation from unknown sources to install the application without any hindrance (Ignore this step if you have it enabled). After that, Install the application on your device. Download and copy the OBB file and replace with your current Free Fire file. After completing all these steps, you will be able to play the game with all the new features without any problems.

NOTE: Some gamers might encounter an error message which reads, 'There was a problem parsing the package'. If this message shows up on your device, consider downloading the application and OBB files again.

