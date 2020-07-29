When will the Free Fire OB23 update maintenance break get over?

Garena Free Fire OB23 update's maintenance break has started. The update itself is set to hit the global servers today i.e. July 29 with their '3EVOLUTION' theme. This theme is related to the 3rd anniversary of Free Fire and will bring a horde of new additions to the game.

Here is the highlight of the new character, pet and weapon coming to Free Fire through this OB23 update.

#1 New Character- Laqueta in Free Fire

Laqueta is coming to Garena Free Fire in OB23 update (Image Credit: Free Fire India/YT)

By the looks of it, Laqueta seems to be a footballer and has a very unique passive ability in the game. His ability allows him to increase his max HP by 8/10/12/14/16/18 up to 35 with every kill in the game.

He would be an ideal pick for aggressive gamers in Free Fire as he could gain health upon each kill and could become an unkillable demon in the game.

#2 New Pet- Mr Waggor in Free Fire

Mr Waggor would be an upcoming pet in Free Fire (Image Credit: Free Fire India/YT)

Mr Waggor is the new pet that will be added to the game through the update and also has a passive ability. When a player has less than 1/1/2 Gloo Wall grenades, Mr Waggor can produce 1 Gloo Wall grenade every 120/100/100 seconds in the game. This would be a great pick for defensive players as the constant supply of Gloo Wall grenades could be used to reposition themselves on the map and take fights from favourable positions.

#3 New Weapon-AUG in Free Fire

The new AUG weapon in Free Fire OB23 update (Image Credit: Free Fire India/YT)

AUG is an assault rifle that is great for medium to long-range combat on the map. This weapon will come with a 2x scope and will have 35 bullets in the magazine.

When will the maintenance break of OB23 end in Free Fire?

The maintenance break will end at 5:30 pm IST and players can enjoy the new features and play matches in the game after that.

