Free Fire v1.25.3 mod APK unlimited diamonds: All you need to know

Diamonds in Free Fire are used to make various in-game purchases including the Elite Pass and other exclusive items. However, players are required to pay out of their pockets to get this currency. Here are the prices of diamonds in Free Fire:

Price of Diamonds

Paying for the in-game currency is unfortunately not within the reach of everyone. Many users, therefore, look for alternative ways to get diamonds for free since the temptation of getting skins, characters and other exclusive items is challenging to resist.

Some users have recently come across multiple videos and websites which claim that they have a mod version of the game client that provides players with unlimited diamonds. Newer players are often unaware of the legality associated with using mods in Free Fire. However, Garena has made it very clear that the use of any mod is prohibited.

What is Free Fire v1.25.3 mod APK unlimited diamonds?

The Free Fire v1.25.3 mod APK unlimited diamonds is the modified version of the game client that supposedly provides players with infinite diamonds in the game.

Since Free Fire is a server-based game, getting unlimited diamonds via any mod, script or tool is impossible as the data relating to the currency is likely to be stored on the server.

Moreover, this is the modified version of the older game client, and the probability of this illicit mod working is close to zero.

Is Free Fire v1.25.3 mod APK legal?

A snip from the FAQ section (Picture Credit: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire has a stringent policy against cheating. The use of any mod is considered as cheating, and players who are found guilty of using them will be banned permanently from the game.

Garena also stated that devices which are used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire. In June itself, the developers banned about 90000 accounts.

Free Fire v1.25.3 mod APK is not the only mod that is illegal as every other mod also falls in the same category.

Conclusion

Players are not allowed and never recommended to use any mod in Free Fire. If users wish to obtain diamonds in legitimate ways, they can use several legal apps and sites. Click here to know more about how to get diamonds for free in the right way.