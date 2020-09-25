Free Fire v1.53.2 update for Android: APK and OBB download links

Garena Free Fire has finally rolled out its latest v1.53.2 update, which can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The latest version has introduced a plethora of features to the game, including a new character, pet, and a weapon.

The size of the v1.53.2 update in Free Fire is around 47 MB for all Android devices. You can simply visit the Google Play Store and update your game.

For those who are unable to download it from the Play Store, we have provided the APK and OBB download links for the most recent Free Fire version.

Also read: Beach Party event in Free Fire: All you need to know.

Steps to download and install Free Fire v1.53.2 update

Download links for Garena Free Fire v1.53.2 update

APK download link: Click Here

OBB download link: Click Here

Advertisement

Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above. Open File Manager on your phone and find the downloaded APK file. Go to Settings->Safety and Privacy-> Allow Installation from unknown sources to install the application without any hindrance. Install the APK file on your device. Copy the OBB file and replace it with the existing Free Fire file. After completing all these steps, you will be able to play the game.

NOTE: Some gamers might encounter an error message which reads, 'There was a problem parsing the package.' If this message shows up on your device, consider downloading the APK and OBB files again.

The size of the APK file is 46 MB, while that of the OBB file is 551 MB. Therefore, ensure that your device has at least 1 GB of free storage space.

Also read: Alok character in Free Fire: All you need to know.