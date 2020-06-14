Beach Party event in Free Fire: All you need to know

The Beach Party event in Garena Free Fire has introduced a new flying pet 'Falcon' in the game.

Let's take a look at all the free in-game rewards for the Beach Party Event in Free Fire.

Image Credit: Digit

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game. In the game, players drop onto a barren island, scavenge for weapons and eliminate others on the map to become the winner.

In the year 2019, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game. It received the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' from Google Play Store.

Apart from its engaging gameplay, the developers keep introducing events and in-game events. The recent activity introduced in the game is the 'Beach Party event.' In this article, we will take a look at the event's rewards.

Beach Party Event in Free Fire

In-game image of Beach Party Event

Free Fire has hosted yet another new event called 'Beach Party' which has introduced Hawaian vibes in the game. With this event, a new pet 'Falcon' has been introduced in the game. This pet also has a passive ability, which speeds up the drop speed of the player. Thus, providing them with an advantage to get weapons faster than other players in the game. There is also a 'Hellfire Falcon' skin added into the game. Players can log in today to get this pet and its skin for free.

For getting the Falcon pet for free, you just need to log in to the game, and to get the skin; you need to play one match with your friends. However, do keep in mind, this event just lasts for today.

Other Free Rewards

Cute Bubble Bundle

For getting the Cute Bubble bundle for free, you need to share this event with your social media accounts for at least five times to ensure you get the skin. You can get other free rewards as well, such as the Free Grenade skin. To get this skin, you need to log in for three days while the event is live in-game.

Free Fire Grenade Skin

Apart from that, the most challenging task in this event is to complete the 'Misha's Lost Swim Ring.' For completing this task, you need to log in every day to get the tubes, you can also get them in-game by looking for drops. After you have enough swim tubes, you can exchange them to get the Captain Bubbles Bundle and the Ocean Predator skateboard.

Misha's Lost Swim Ring

