How to play Free Fire - A Beginners' Guide

Presenting a guide to play Free Fire for gamers who are new to the game.

Free Fire was one of the most downloaded mobile phone games in 2019.

Image Credit: Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Garena. In Free Fire, you land on a barren island. You look for weapons and resources that increase your chances of survival and then you go on eliminating other players; you win the game if you are the last remaining survivor.

In 2019, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game and received the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' from Google Play Store.

This guide is targetted towards gamers who are new to the Free Fire game and want to learn the game from its core basics.

How to download and install Free Fire?

Link your Facebook ID

Visit the Google Play Store in Android devices or the App Store in iOS devices. Search for 'Garena Free Fire' and click on 'Install'.

The size of the application is around 570 MB. After installation, you will be asked to make a guest account or link your account via Facebook as that will save your profile in-game.

How to play Free Fire - The Basics:

Dropping Plane in Free Fire

After dropping from the aeroplane in Free Fire, you will be on hoverboard from where you can glide/fall towards your preferred location on the map. The map has a lot of points of interest worth visiting. Here is a picture of the current map in Free Fire:

Free Fire Map

After landing on any point of interest in Free Fire, you need to look for weapons and other resources to sustain your health. An ideal loadout comprises one robust long-range weapon such as a sniper and a close-range weapon like the SMG or a shotgun.

After getting your loadout, start looking for sound clues and gunfires that will lead you to your enemies. Be patient with your fights as they can decide the fate of your survival.

There are some other aspects to consider as well. One of them is EP (Energy Power), which is found in mushrooms all over the Free Fire map. You can consume these to have a standby health bar that would heal you slowly if you take sudden hefty damage.

EP Mushrooms in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a game of characters. Choosing the right character according to your play-style can make a lot of difference in the matches. So, always choose the character that suits and complements your playing style.