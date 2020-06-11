How to download Free Fire on PC in 2020

Here is a comprehensive guide to downloading Garena Free Fire on your PC.

We also take a look at the advantages of playing mobile games on emulators.

Image Credit: FreeFiremobile

Garena Free Fire is a beloved video game. It was the most downloaded mobile game in 2019 and received the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' by Google Play Store.

Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game in which players eliminate each other on a barren island till the last man remains standing. The characters in Free Fire also bring an interesting twist to the genre. It is available on Android and iOS devices as well.

However, a large majority of gamers do not play Garena Free Fire on mobile phones. Rather they play it on emulators. Emulators allow PC players to enjoy free mobile games on the computer. It provides players with a bigger screen and customizable controls which are hard to get hold of on a mobile phone.

On that note, here is our guide to playing free fire on PC in 2020.

Step-by-step guide to playing Free Fire on PC in 2020

You can play Free Fire on your PC by installing an Android emulator named 'BlueStacks' which allows players to play mobile games on their desktop.

Step 1- Google 'Bluestacks' on your search engine and go to the official site.

BlueStacks Official Website

Step 2- Click on 'Download' and Install Bluestacks (Emulator) via an installer in your PC.

Step 3- After installing the application, open the shortcut of the Bluestacks application on your PC.

Step 4- Once you are inside the emulator, you will get the feeling that you are using a tablet or mobile on your PC. The interface should have a similar feel.

Step 5- After that, go to Google Play Store and search for 'Garena Free Fire' and you will see the application appear.

Image Credit: Bluestacks

Step 6- Click on the install button, it should take less than half an hour to download depending on your internet connection. (Size of the game should be approximately 600MB)

Step 7- Once your game is installed, you can click on the icon to play it.

(Remember to customize your controls as it will give you a better grasp over the controls of the game)

