Best free games like Free Fire for Android

A list of three best games like Free Fire for Android devices.

All these games feature decent graphics and game-play.

Free Fire, PUBG and Fortnite are some of the popular battle royale games on Android devices.

However, if you are bored of playing these games on your Android device, there are a wide variety of alternate free-to-play games available.

On that note, let us have a look at three best games for Android that are similar to Free Fire. All these games can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Three best games like Free Fire for Android

#3 Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Knives Out has the best graphics of all games on this list. This game has a wide variety of vehicles to ride, starting from bicycles to cars.

The game features five players in a group and hundred players in a match. Limited-time game modes like Sniper and 50v50 modes keep the game fresh.

#2 Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction is similar to Fortnite in terms of building mechanic. The weapons in this game have different rarities, with Gold being the best variant of any weapon.

Overall, the game has a very aesthetic feel to it and we would recommend you to check this out if you are new to this genre of games.

#1 Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival is a serious competitor to PUBG in the battle royale genre of games. The game features a distinctive variety of terrains to wander around and loot for weapons.

There are vehicles in the game for traversing long distances with ease. Overall, the game has decent graphics and is not afflicted by bugs.