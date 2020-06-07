How to sell cars in GTA 5?

Selling cars in GTA 5 is one way to make money and buy items.

Here's an easy guide to selling cars in GTA 5 and a list of dos and don'ts.

Image Credit: Madd Trevor

Grand theft Auto 5 is, without any doubt, one of the greatest games that has existed.

The game was released initially in 2013, and it introduced multi-player interface. Now you can play and live as three separate characters in the same world of Grand Theft Auto 5. Within 24 hours of its release, the game has sold approximately 11.21 million copies, very strong numbers.

GTA 5 has also been a part of a lot of controversies regarding the depiction of women. The game was also recently free to purchase on the Epic Games Store.

There are a lot of ways to earn money in GTA 5, Among which selling cars is one. This money can be spent on accessories, weapons and many more items in the game.

Here the steps for selling your cars in GTA 5.

Steps to sell cars and make money in GTA 5

#1 Get a car or steal from the streets. (Do not get a supercar)

#2 Damage the car by crashing it into the walls or other structures. (Note-Do a little damage because if you damage the car too much will it be sold for very less money)

#3 Go to the Los Santos Customs or any auto repair shop. (You can find this on the map)

Image Credit: Tech & Design

#4 After getting in the shop it will ask you to repair but don’t click on that option rather you will see the sell option.

#5 Click on the ‘sell’ option to sell the car and earn money depending on the car.

However, keep in mind not to sell your cars too frequently at one store as the store can reject you. Thus, maintain a steady time gap between selling your cars.

