Free Fire: Valentine's Party Event in Free Fire complete details

Free Fire has launched a new 'Valentine's Party' event to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day. Starting from 5th February, the event will go on for five days and the event timings are 5th February 4:00 to 10th February 3:59. The event features a special mode and some exclusive guaranteed rewards.

The players need to complete some challenges during the Valentine's Party event to win free rewards. Since it is Valentine's event, the whole event is based on duo challenges that mean the players will have to play with a partner. After completing the challenge, both the players will get rewarded.

Here is a list of the activities that the players have to complete to get exclusive in-game rewards:

The player will have to play Duo mode, and the reward for the same will be Paradise Gun Box. A win in the game is not necessary to complete this challenge. Play the Duo mode on 8th- 9th February, and the player will get a guaranteed Beauty and the Beast Crate regardless of the result. A special mode i.e., the Explosive Jump Mode will return in the game for a limited time i.e., 7th-9th February.

The Free Fire OB20 update will also be based on the love theme where a new heart-themed lobby has also been included along with a new heart-themed plane skin.

