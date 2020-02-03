Free Fire Weapons: Top 5 Assualt Rifles in Free Fire

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Top 5 Assault Rifles in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire was the most downloaded game in 2019, and the craze for this game is reaching another height. A total of 50 players engage in the battle, and the ultimate goal is to become the last surviving player. Weapons play an essential role in this survival game, along with some excellent skills and strategies.

Also Read: Free Fire OB20 update reveals new modes and character along with Kalahari Map

There are a lot of weapons to choose from in Free Fire, and Assault Rifles are the first choice of any player as they are useful not only in the short-range fights but also in mid-range situations. A lot of factors like damage, recoil, etc. come into consideration while selecting an AR that will give the maximum advantage to the assaulter in a battle against the enemies.

Best Assault Rifles in Free Fire

Here is a complete list of the best Assault Rifles that will give players a significant advantage over their enemies:

#5 SCAR

SCAR

Damage: 53

53 Rate of Fire: 61

61 Range: 60

60 Reload Speed: 41

41 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 42

Scar with a high rate of fire is one of the most balanced assault rifles in Free Fire. Although the gun gives medium damage, it has very low recoil and is beginner-friendly. It's recoil trajectory suits most of the players. SCAR can be equipped with a total of five attachments that makes it even more affecting during a fight.

#4 FAMAS

FAMAS

Damage: 53

53 Rate of Fire: 67

67 Range: 70

70 Reload Speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 45

Advertisement

FAMAS deals with the same damage as that of SCAR, but a higher rate of fire gives it a little edge over SCAR. FAMAS operates in burst mode, i.e., it fires three bullets at a time, which makes it a deadly weapon. The gun has a high range and is pretty useful when the player needs to burst the vehicle.

#3 M4A1

M4A1

Damage: 53

53 Rate of Fire: 56

56 Range: 77

77 Reload Speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 54

M4A1 has the longest range among the Assault Rifles in Free Fire, which makes it useful not only over short or medium range fights but also in long-range battles. The gun is highly effective in ranked matches and is a well-balanced rifle in all combat situations.

#2 AK

AK

Damage: 61

61 Rate of Fire: 56

56 Range: 72

72 Reload Speed: 41

41 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 41

AK is one of the most damaging Assault Rifle in Free Fire. It does not only deals with high damage, but the bullet range is also quite high. The gun has very high recoil, but if the player can handle the same, then it the deadliest weapons in the game.

#1 GROZA

Groza

Damage: 61

61 Rate of Fire: 56

56 Range: 75

75 Reload Speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 54

GROZA gives the same damage as that of AK but has a lesser recoil. It is the most powerful gun, especially in the final circles of the game. It is a high damage, a long-range rifle with excellent stability, and possibly the most reliable gun Free Fire has ever seen. Groza has only one drawback that it takes a longer time to reload.