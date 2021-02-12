Free Fire Valentine's Star event: Full list of rewards

The Free Fire Valentine's Star event is the Valentine's Day event for 2021.

Garena commemorates Valentine's Day in Free Fire every year through a special event that offers participating players amazing rewards. Rewards include cosmetics, collectibles like vouchers, gloo walls, and weapon skins.

The event adds a Valentine Star to the game that packs 10 rewards, five of which are grand items. To get their hands on all of them, players need to spin the wheel a couple of times by spending Diamonds. The first spin is free of cost.

Free Fire Valentine's Star event: List of rewards

#1 - Diamond Royale Voucher

The Diamond Royale Voucher offers players a free spin on Diamond Royale. With this voucher, players can win one prize out of an assortment of 68 prizes that include outfits, magic cubes, and more.

#2 - Cube Fragments

100 Cube Fragments make 1 Magic Cube

100x Cube Fragments can be combined to form one Magic Cube. This Magic Cube can be used to redeem exclusive skin packages in Free Fire.

#3 - Weapon Royale Voucher

The Weapon Royale Voucher offers players a free spin on Weapon Royale. With this voucher, players can win one prize out of an assortment of 36 prizes that includes weapon skins, loadouts, and playcards.

#4 - 3X Shark Tooth

Shark Tooth Tokens can be redeemed to evolve SCAR weapon skins. Players can also get their hands on the various privileges the SCAR skin offers, which enhance gameplay.

#5 - Pink Paradise Gun Box

The Pink Paradise Gun Box gives players a chance to receive a random piece from the Pink Heaven Weapon Set. It includes weapons like M4A1, M249, VSS, and MP5.

#6 - Gloo Wall Power of Love

The Power of Love skin for the Gloo Wall is a special Valentine-themed skin packed with pink and red esthetics. This is one of the grand prizes of the Valentine's Star event.

#7 - Rose Bandana

The Rose Bandana is a special Valentine-themed cosmetic that features the esthetic of the flower of love. This is one of the grand prizes of the Valentine's Star event.

#8 - Season Of Love

Season Of Love is a special Valentine-themed surfboard that has red and pink esthetics. This is one of the grand prizes of the Valentine's Star event in Free Fire.

#9 - Golden Rose Backpack

The Golden Rose Backpack is a special heart-shaped backpack. This is one of the grand prizes of the Valentine's Star event in Free Fire.

#10 - Valentine's Fox

Last but not least, Valentine's Fox is a special spirit fox pet skin that packs blue and red esthetics. This is one of the grand prizes of the Valentine's Star event.

The Valentine's Star event took off earlier this week, on February 10th, and will continue till February 18th on Free Fire.