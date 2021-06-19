Free Fire vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Which game is better for low-end Android devices in June 2021?

Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India are two of the most popular mobile battle royale games in the Indian gaming industry in 2021.

Free Fire was perhaps the most downloaded battle royale title in 2020, and the game gained popularity globally due to its enormous user base.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a variant of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile. It stormed the internet on June 17th with the launch of the Early Access version on the Google Play Store. However, during the beta test phase, fans started comparing the performance of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Comparing Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India

#1 - Installation size

The installation size of Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India is almost the same. 710 MB and 721 MB, respectively. However, this varies slightly depending on the device.

After installing additional maps and modes, the total size of Free Fire may exceed 1.2 GB.

The initial download size of BGMI is 721 MB. Players can then install the additional resource packs, which can take up to 6 GB of storage depending on their choices.

#2 - Device requirements

Both games have almost the same device requirements on the Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Google Play Store states:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device).

Free Fire

Download Size - 710 MB.

Operating System - Android 4.0.3.

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB).

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core.

#3 - Graphics

Free Fire offers average quality graphics and less detailed textures that run smoothly without significant delay.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's graphics are the same as PUBG Mobile. The game can also be played in UHD (Ultra-High Definition) graphics, with high frame rates (up to 90 FPS) on high-end devices.

Which will perform better?

As Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with 2 GB RAM devices, players can install the game on their device but may face significant lag and stutter issues.

Free Fire provides lag-free performance on low-end smartphones. This is why it will run better on low-end Android devices.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's point of view. It is up to the individual to choose one game over another based on their device's characteristics.

