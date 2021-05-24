Free Fire vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG): Which game has lower system requirements?

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the year's most anticipated release, is just around the corner. And Free Fire, another global market leader in the esports industry, has risen in popularity since last year.

As PUBG Mobile's Indian edition, Battlegrounds Mobile India, prepares for its release, this article compares the system specifications of BGMI and Free Fire to assess which one has lower system specifications for Android devices.

Minimum system requirements of Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire for Android devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India

According to Google Play Store:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above

RAM - 2 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above

Download size: Unknown (Yet to be released)

Free Fire

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Which game has a lower system requirement?

Though both Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India have similar minimum system requirements, the processor requirements are quite different.

Free Fire runs well on devices with 2 GB of RAM, whereas Battlegrounds Mobile India may not. Players can expect the latter to have the same resource-intensive and high-quality gameplay graphics as the original PUBG Mobile. Therefore, the device will require very high processing power.

Other than the RAM requirements, the processors also play an integral part in the performance of a device. BGMI requires at least a Snapdragon 600 APQ8064T processor equivalent to run decently. In contrast, Free Fire requires at least a Mediatek MT6737M quad-core processor to offer a smooth and lag-free experience to the players.

According to a popular tech website, "Versus," the Snapdragon 600 processor has a 30.77% higher CPU speed than Mediatek MT6737M. Hence, Battlegrounds Mobile India may require a lesser RAM device, but it will need a better processor to run the game.

Verdict

Like PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India is supposed to have the same graphical features, consuming the majority of the device's resources. As a result, if BGMI runs on devices with 2 GB of RAM, players may experience laggy frame rates during gameplay.

On the other hand, Free Fire players can enjoy a smooth and lag-free gaming experience even on 2 GB RAM devices. Therefore, it is safer to say that Free Fire has much lesser device requirements than Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: As Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be released, this article is just a speculation-based analysis of how well the title might perform on 2 GB RAM devices in comparison to Free Fire.