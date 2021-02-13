Free Fire is one of the best battle royale titles to emerge on the mobile platform. It has a sizable player base and overseen decent growth since its release.

COD Mobile is Activision’s answer to shooters for the mobile community. With a successful array of Call Of Duty games on other platforms, Activision has done a fantastic job of bringing its vision to the mobile gaming community.

Both Free Fire and COD Mobile are splendid games to play on mobile devices, and they have a few notable differences.

Free Fire vs COD Mobile: 5 major differences to know before downloading the games in 2021

#1 - Gameplay

Image via Activision Blog

It is difficult to compare the pace of the game for these two titles. Free Fire has quick games, and most of them are packed with action.

COD Mobile also has action-packed gameplay with dynamic elements, but they stretch for slightly longer durations than Free Fire matches.

There is another major difference. COD Mobile features 100 players in a match, whereas Free Fire only features 50 players.

Advertisement

They're quite different conceptually as well. Free Fire features characters with unique abilities. COD Mobile has a single avatar who can equip different perks in multiplayer mode.

#2 - Game Modes

Image via blue stacks

Free Fire features a lot of game modes like Ranked Game, Classic, Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked), and Kill Secured. The game mainly focuses on its battle royale mode. It is similar to games like PUBG Mobile that are hardcore battle royale games.

COD Mobile also offers a lot of modes, including Team Deathmatch, Frontline, Domination, Search and Destroy, Gun Game, Sniper Only, Battle Royale, Blitz, etc. The game has a good mix of game modes to engage any player.

#3 - Weapons

Image via Activision Games Blog

Advertisement

COD Mobile trumps Free Fire by a significant margin in this category. COD features a good range of realistic weapons, meant for specific purposes.

Free Fire features similar categories to COD Mobile but the guns sound and look animated. This makes them far less realistic, but they still carry a unique appeal.

Unlike Free Fire, weapons in COD Mobile cannot deliver if used inappropriately. Players have to be more precise with their selection. They must use SMGs for close-range battle and snipers for long-range purposes.

#4 - Graphics

Image via blue stacks

Free Fire has decent graphics, but the game has cartoon-like textures. This could throw off players that are looking to play something more realistic.

COD Mobile has some of the best graphics, especially on high-end devices. The level of detailing on maps and weapons are carefully crafted.

#5 - Maps

Image via Activision Games Blog

Advertisement

COD Mobile has two maps: Alcatraz and Isolated for its battle royale game mode. Free Fire has Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, which offer different terrains and design.

COD Mobile maps are meticulously designed. Both games also offer a few smaller maps for different game modes.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: 5 major differences players should know before downloading the games