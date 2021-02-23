Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in 2021?

Free Fire and COD Mobile are two leading names in the esports industry. Fans often pit these two titles against each other to see which is a better option in 2021.

Both games incorporate a very enticing gameplay experience and have their own approach towards gameplay development and graphics optimization.

This article lists the minimum device specs of both and compares their different aspects to see which will be a better choice for 4 GB RAM Android devices.

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements that are stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Advertisement

Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Gameplay

Both titles offer great gameplay mechanisms with fast-paced arcade-style gaming. Free Fire sees 50 players landing on an island while COD Mobile hosts 100 players landing on the map to battle it out against each other.

As the number of players varies, the match duration also varies. COD Mobile lasts about 30 minutes, while games in Free Fire continue for only 10-15 minutes.

Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Graphics

Advertisement

Both offerings have different graphics approaches. COD Mobile is known for its heavy and bulky graphics and is rich in visuals, with high contrast frames and in-depth map details. The game offers a seamless experience in 4 GB RAM devices with minimum support of 45 FPS frame rates.

Free Fire is also a great game that offers high colored frame rates with attractive graphics options that draw in most players. The game runs smoothly with a 60 FPS frame rate support on 4 GB RAM devices.

Conclusion

Both Free Fire and COD Mobile are great options for 4 GB RAM devices, but for seamless and smooth performance, Free Fire will be the best bet. COD Mobile is bulky in graphics and storage space, and hence, it will be heavy on the performance output, offering a laggy and jittery experience on 4 GB RAM devices.

Free Fire requires much lesser space and RAM. Hence, it will be a better option on these devices.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. It is totally a matter of preference on whether to choose one game over the other.