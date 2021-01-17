Free Fire vs. COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for Android phones in 2021?

There are several BR mobile titles in Esports. However, as of 2021, Free Fire and COD Mobile are the two most popular. Both these games provide fans with a distinct and enjoyable gaming experience when fighting it out on the virtual ground.

The gameplay graphics support is key to drawing players to the game. This article compares COD Mobile and Free Fire against each other generally, compares their in-game graphics support, and frame rate experience.

COD Mobile vs. Free Fire: Which game has better graphics?

Any player is drawn to a game that looks best. This article compares the in-game visuals for both games to see which one is better.

When it comes to in-game visuals and FPS features, COD Mobile gives its players a seamless and buttery gaming experience after choosing the 'Max' option in the graphics quality and frame rate settings.

Graphics option in COD Mobile

COD Mobile is typically run on a steady 60FPS quality with no latency at all. However, as the system heats up, the frame rate decreases to a limit of 40-50.

Free Fire provides the players with Smooth, Standard, and Ultra graphics support that can be further graded as Brightness, High FPS, High RES, and Shadow.

Graphics option in Free Fire

The player can choose the maximum available option for the Ultra support and play the game between 55-60 FPS. However, the frame rate normally drops to 25 when the device is heated.

Conclusion: Frame-by-frame comparison

Both COD Mobile and Free Fire run reasonably well on smartphones with a fast and lag-free gaming experience for their players. But when these two games are compared frame by frame, COD Mobile has significantly better graphics than Free Fire.

Both games are in arcade format. But their in-game graphics and visuals vary. COD Mobile looks sturdy and natural while Free Fire looks like a cartoon. In contrast to the Free Fire in-game pictures, COD Mobile also has outstanding colorful, smooth, and sharp texture.

So players looking for a much better visually pleasing BR tag should opt for COD Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. It is totally a matter of preference on whether to qualify one game over another in graphic support.