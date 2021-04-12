Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics on high-end Android devices?

Free Fire and COD Mobile are leading titles in the esports community and have a number of gameplay modes and other features that attract players. However, the most important features of a battle royale title are the graphics and visualization.

This article analyzes and compares the graphics support in both Free Fire and COD mobile to see which one has better graphics on high-end Android devices.

COD Mobile or Free Fire, which game has better in-game graphics for high-end devices?

When it comes to in-game visuals and FPS features, COD Mobile provides its players with a fluid and buttery-smooth gameplay experience. All players have to do is select the "Max" option in the graphics quality and frame rate settings.

The graphics settings section of COD Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

COD Mobile usually runs at a fast 60 FPS or 90 FPS with no lag on high-end devices. As the system heats up, however, the frame rate decreases to 40-50 FPS.

Free Fire provides its players with graphics options such as Smooth, Standard, and Ultra. They are further divided into Brightness, High FPS, High RES, and Shadow.

Graphics segment in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Under Ultra support, a player can choose the most powerful (Max) option available and play the game at frame rates like 60 FPS. When the system gets hot, the frame rate normally drops to 30-40 FPS.

Conclusion

Both Free Fire and COD Mobile run smoothly on high-end smartphones, giving players a nearly lag-free gameplay experience. However, when comparing both games frame by frame, COD Mobile has superior and more advanced graphics than Free Fire.

Both games have arcade-style gameplay, but the graphics and textures vary. COD Mobile appears more rugged and natural, while Free Fire appears more cartoonish. Also, compared to the in-game frames of Free Fire, COD Mobile has incredibly vivid, smooth, and sharp textures.

It can be claimed that COD Mobile has better graphic qualities than Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. It is totally a matter of preference on whether to qualify one game over another in terms of Graphics support.