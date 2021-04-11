COD Mobile Season 2: Top 5 SMGs to use in Alcatraz BR mode

COD Mobile is a leading BR title in the esports community. The game hosts Multiplayer, as well as Battle Royale to enhance the experience for the players.

One of the most popular BR maps in COD Mobile Season 2 is Alcatraz. It is renowned for short and intense fights where players respawn randomly as the play zone shrinks.

Close-range fights call for close-range weapons and SMGs are arguably the best options in COD Mobile for close-combats.

This article lists five of the best SMGs currently available in COD Mobile Season 2, which players can use in the Alcatraz BR mode to get optimum results.

Note: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' opinion may differ.

What are the top five SMGs to use in the Alcatraz map of COD Mobile?

#5 HG40

HG40 in COD Mobile

The hip fire and accuracy of HG40 is the best. The hip fire is good enough to kill in the medium range. Players can also kill in long-range as it has a good rate of fire of 67 and decent damage of 40. It also has a mobility of 78 and an accuracy of 62. The weapon is also easy to carry as it has a high mobility of 78.

#4 RUS-79U

RUS-79U in COD Mobile

RUS is one of the more popular weapons in COD Mobile and is one of the best too. It has a little recoil which is hard to control, but the high fire rate of 77 and decent damage of 43 compensates for the recoil. The weapon also has great mobility of 73 and a decent control of 50.

#3 GKS

GKS is one of the most balanced SMG weapons in COD Mobile. The weapon features an average fire rate of 60 and decent damage of 43. Moreover, the weapon has a good accuracy of 62 that makes it suitable to use and easier to control the recoil.

#2 QQ9

The QQ9 is one of the better SMGs in COD Mobile. The weapon can be lethal during close-range fights. It has a high fire rate of 83, only second to the Fennec. It has a high mobility of 81 which compensates for the recoil of 39 and very low accuracy of 38.

#1 QXR

QXR in COD Mobile

QXR is a close-range monstrosity that can destroy opponents in a couple of seconds. Compact by design, QXR has a high rate of fire (80) and very low recoil. It has an insane accuracy of 62, which is quite uncommon in COD Mobile's SMG weapon class. The weapon also has a very high mobility of 85, which adds to the strength of the firearm.

