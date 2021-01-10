Free Fire and COD Mobile are two games that rule the mobile gaming world. Players love to engage, along with their friends, in the battle royale matches offered by these games. Both the games offer quite a few exciting modes that players can enjoy.

Free Fire is a battle royale game that is known for its exciting gameplay and vibrant graphics. It also features many characters, each known for his/her unique personality and ability.

When it comes to the battle royale matches, Free Fire allows a maximum of 50 players in one match. Each match lasts for approximately 15 minutes, depending on the time of survival.

COD Mobile is primarily an action-shooter game that deals with anti-terrorism. It is divided into two modes, the battle royale mode and the multiplayer mode.

In the battle royale mode of COD Mobile, 100 players descend into a hostile land and fight to be the last person. The matches are lengthier than Free Fire matches and last for 20 to 25 minutes on average.

Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in 2021?

Both Free Fire and COD Mobile have decent device requirements to run on Android devices. Here are the device requirements for both the games:

Free Fire

Android version: 4.1 and higher

Download size: 706 MB

RAM: 2 GB

COD Mobile

Android version: 4.3 and higher

Download size: 2 GB

RAM: 2 GB

The storage space required by COD Mobile two times greater than that required by Free Fire. Moreover, the Android version required by COD Mobile is also higher than that of Free Fire.

If players run COD Mobile on their low-end Android phones, they are bound to face frequent lags, and there is no choice but to sacrifice the brilliant graphics offered by the title.

So, it can ultimately be concluded that Free Fire is more compatible with low-end Android devices than COD Mobile.

