Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for mid-range phones in 2021?

Garena Free Fire and COD Mobile are prominent names in the esports industry and are renowned for their gameplay and graphics.

Both titles offer decent performance on mid-range devices (3 GB and 4 GB RAM). However, fans often compare them to see which one is better. This article shares the device requirements and analyzes the gameplay and graphics features to find out which is a better performer on mid-range devices.

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Advertisement

Gameplay style

Both Free Fire and COD Mobile share the same battle royale core, but in the latter, 100 players land on the map. Free Fire sees 50 players landing on a hostile ground to fight each other.

As the number of players varies, the time duration of a game also varies. COD Mobile takes up 25 to 30 minutes to finish a game, whereas Free Fire requires only 10 to 15 minutes.

Graphics

Both titles have distinct approaches to graphics.

Advertisement

COD Mobile is recognized for its rich visuals and detailed textures, high contrast frames, and in-depth map specifics. The game provides a streamlined experience in 3 GB and 4 GB RAM devices with a minimum support of 45 FPS frame rates.

Free Fire is also a wonderful game that provides high color frame rates and enticing graphics choices for most players. The game runs smoothly with 60 FPS frame rate support on mid-range devices.

Conclusion: COD Mobile or Free Fire?

These games will run decently on mid-range devices as they have lower minimum device requirements. However, regarding which will run better. Free Fire will be the apt choice.

It is specially made for low-end phones, and hence, the performance it will deliver on mid-range devices will be seamless. COD Mobile, however, is bulky and may heat the phone. Thus, after some time, the gameplay may get laggy and choppy.