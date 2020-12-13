5 best Free Fire characters for beginners

Free Fire has several features that make it different from other mobile battle royale games. One of these is the presence of characters with unique abilities that assist players in the virtual battleground.

There are 34 characters in Free Fire after the recent addition of Dasha. Except for the default characters, Nulla and Primis, they all have unique abilities.

Players who are new to this game often find it difficult to choose from the characters available in the realm of Free Fire. For beginners, the easily available characters in the game will be the best for them to try their hands on the battlefield.

This article lists and describes some of the best characters for beginners in Free Fire.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order and is just a generalized one.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Jai: Which is the better character in Free Fire?

Top characters to choose in Free Fire for beginners

1) Ford

Ford in Free Fire

Advertisement

Ford is one of the earliest characters in the game and has a passive ability called Iron Will. It allows the players to reduce damage when outside the safe zone by 4%. This will help beginners in learning the basic skillset of a character in Free Fire.

Ford can be bought from the in-game store by spending 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

2) Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly is also one of the earliest characters in Free Fire and has a unique passive ability called Dash that increases the sprinting speed by 1%. This ability enhances basic level skills such as sprinting.

Kelly can be bought from the in-game store by spending 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

3) Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Advertisement

Nikita has a passive ability named Firearms Expert and has a base level ability to reload submachine guns faster by 4%. This is a great ability for an aggressive player as a beginner in the game.

Nikita can be purchased from the in-game store by spending 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

4) Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

As Olivia's in-game description reads, she is a chief nurse of a renowned hospital and has a passive ability called Healing Touch. The character is very useful when reviving a player, as the latter will get restored with an extra 6HP.

Olivia can also be purchased from the in-game store of Free Fire for either 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

5) Maxim

Maxim is also one of the earliest characters in Free Fire and has a passive ability called Gluttony. As his in-game description reads, he is a competitive eater, and he eats and uses med kits faster by 2%.

This ability can help the players on the battleground during an intense gunfight, providing them an extra edge to heal themselves faster.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?