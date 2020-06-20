Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Five similarities between the two games

The debate between fans over which among PUBG Mobile and Free Fire is the better game has been going on for a while.

In this article, we take a look at the similarities in both these battle royal games.

Picture credit: wallpapersite.com

One of the most-searched questions on the internet when it comes to mobile battle royale games is which one is the best between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. While we have already outlined the major differences in the two games, in order to fully comprehend and compare them, it is important to look at the similarities as well.

Picture credit: apkpure.com

So, without further ado, let us analyse the similarities between Free Fire and PUBG Mobile:

1. The rules: Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are well-known, and came to the forefront due to the battle royale mode, which means there are quite a few similarities when it comes to the rules as well. Both have a circular safe zone that keeps decreasing in diameter, meaning players are forced towards the center.

Picture credit: vg247.com

Furthermore, both games have ten-minute intervals after which the size of the circle starts decreasing, and a timer on the top of the screen which tells you how close the next reduction is. There are other obvious similarities in the rules, with players expected to kill opponents in order to emerge victorious. Also, in both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, weapons and other equipment are littered across the maps, and players have to work hard to acquire them as quickly as possible.

Picture credit: guides.gamepressure.com

2. Guns: As both games have a huge variety of guns and other weapons, they share quite a few weapons. Both the games’ best sniper rifle is arguably the AWM, while the stereotypical AK-47 is a bit of a fan favorite in both. Guns like the Scar, and some grenades, are common across both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire as well.

Picture credit: gurugamer.com

3. Death: Another common feature in both games is the way players die, especially in the battle royale versions of each. Before getting killed, players get knocked down. In this position, players can slither around on the ground slowly, but are otherwise helpless to stop their opponents.

Picture credit: pinimg.com

However, knocked down players can be revived by teammates. In both games, players are knocked down for a temporary period, and if they aren't revived in that time, they die.

Picture credit: ytimg.com

4. Playing techniques: Even if there are quite a few differences in the battle royal versions of both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, there are certain playing techniques that are common as well. Players use grenades to snuff opponents out of houses and building, while flanking and vehicle kills are common in both as well.

Further, various other techniques such as using camouflage in the form of characters and gun skins, and camping with long range sniper weapons, are common across both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

Picture credit: samuraigamers.com

5. Control customisation and the general feel of the game: While there are differences in how the two games play out, the controls are pretty much similar, and can be customised to similar extents. This means that a player who is transitioning between the games will not be affected by a sudden change in controls, and the overall character feel.

Picture credit: zilliongamer.com

While PUBG Mobile appears more realistic and heavy, the controls are similar enough for a seasoned player to be able to make the transition easily and quickly between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, and vice versa.

Picture credit: youtube.com