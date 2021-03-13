Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile KR: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in 2021?

PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire are games that share a battle royale core but are different in gameplay mechanisms and features.

PUBG Mobile KR is a localized version of PUBG Mobile made for users in the Korea and Japan regions. Garena Free Fire, on the other hand, is a mobile game that juxtaposes traditional battle royale elements with unique features.

This article will compare these two titles to determine which one is better for low-end devices with 2 GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile KR

Minimum system requirements

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay mechanism

A match in PUBG Mobile KR sees 100 players landing on an island to battle it out against one another. Meanwhile, a Free Fire match features 50 players landing on a battleground to engage in fast-paced combat.

A single game in PUBG Mobile KR lasts for at least 30 minutes. A BR match in Free Fire, on the other hand, lasts 10-15 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile KR has excellent visuals and impressive data textures with comprehensive map details and high color contrast images. Meanwhile, Free Fire has bright visuals, but the textures are not as detailed.

PUBG Mobile KR vs Free Fire: Which is better?

Based on the performance of the two games, Free Fire is the best choice for players with 2 GB RAM devices.

As Free Fire is specially made for low-end devices, it is expected to run smoothly on 2 GB RAM devices.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile KR requires a lot of device optimization to perform seamlessly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

