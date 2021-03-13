Free Fire to give away free diamonds through Voice of Booyah event

Free Fire is one of the most successful gaming titles on the mobile platform. Its developers often introduce new events to the game to enhance the battle royale experience and provide players with an opportunity to win rewards and obtain exclusive items.

Free Fire also has its own dedicated app for gaming videos called Booyah. The app features live streams and gameplay clips.

Garena recently launched the Voice of Booyah event in the Booyah app, giving players a chance to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost. The winner of the event will get up to 2000 diamonds.

This article takes a look at the Voice of Booyah event in the Booyah app.

The Voice of Booyah event in Free Fire

The Voice of Booyah event was launched on March 11th and will end on March 24th. In this event, players have to upload music covers or original songs on the Booyah app. The winners will be declared at the end of the event.

Here are the rules of the event:

Singers can upload their music covers or even their original songs on the app.

Only one entry per user will be eligible for the reward.

Copied and promotional clips will be disqualified.

To upload their videos, players must download the Booyah app and then head over to the 'Events' tab, where they will find the Voice of Booyah event. They can tap on the event and click on 'Join Now' to upload their music clip.

Winning prizes for Voice of Booyah event

(Screenshot via Free Fire)

Here is the reward list for the Voice of Booyah event:

5th place - 500 diamonds

4th place - 500 diamonds

3rd place - 800 diamonds

2nd place - 1200 diamonds

1st place - 2000 diamonds

